As I’ve done for decades, I celebrated our nation’s independence by attending the Bloomington Summer Fete at Lake Normandale.
Okay, so besides being patriotic, I also enjoy the food trucks, the great music and the spectacular fireworks.
I came home feeling all warm and fuzzy about our nation’s 246th birthday. I still find it amazing that 13 little colonies were able to gain freedom from the powerful British Empire. I’m also thankful that our two countries are now allies. Just as we are with Japan, after some very deadly conflicts.
But recently, my concerns aren’t about countries we’ve fought with. I’m more concerned about our own citizens and neighbors, with a total lack of respect and concern for one another. Many are more interested in declaring how different we are from one another versus celebrating our shared commonalities. What ethnicity are you? What is your gender? Which pronouns do you prefer?
Back in the good old 1780s, there was a great concept of E pluribus unum, (out of many, one.) There was also the idea that America was a melting pot of immigrants who arrived here.
But over time, “independence” and “freedom” have come to have much more cynical and selfish meanings. People are no longer focused on being free from a foreign oppressor. Instead, many are now focused on being free from any communal responsibilities. The attitude is “I am free to do whatever I want. Don’t try to stop me!”
But this concern isn’t new. In 1946, holocaust survivor and Viennese philosopher Viktor Frankl took exception to what appeared to be a commonly accepted view of equating freedom with a license to do virtually anything one wants. He suggested that the Statue of Liberty in New York be supplemented by a Statue of Responsibility on the West Coast. (A proposal for such a statue exists, details at statueofresponsibility.org.)
So what does this have to do with celebrating our nation’s independence? July 4th has become a showcase of how selfish, rude and dangerous people can be. What kind of people shoot off fireworks on city streets into the wee hours of the morning, despite the danger and disruption it causes? Apparently, bringing the fireworks here illegally from other states does not concern people, but many of these fireworks have caused harm and even death for amateurs who defiantly use them.
Besides that, it is rude, annoying and totally inconsiderate to set off fireworks in a neighborhood setting. If these people stopped “celebrating their independence” by 10:30 p.m., it might not be as irritating; although people with PTSD and pets would disagree.
But I’d like to know what goes on in the minds of individuals who keep shooting off fireworks past midnight? Do they not realize how disruptive and frustrating it is for people trying to sleep? Or, don’t they care? How can people not know or care that what they do in a dense community does in fact affect their neighbors? This is true whether it is loud music, fireworks, noisy motorcycles, cars without mufflers or huge RVs making communities look increasingly like junky trailer parks.
How can people not realize we have shared responsibilities when we live in a community with others? Frankl believed that liberty and responsibility are inseparable and that responsibility was necessary for a free society to prosper.
The concept of American exceptionalism can be arrogant enough. But now more and more individuals think they are superior and above the laws and don’t need to consider and respect their neighbors.
A new couple just moved into the house next to me. The man’s father, Dan, is helping them clean up the yard, remove dead shrubs, etc.
Dan introduced himself and let me know some of the work they planned to do and asked about the lattice panel next to my chain-link fence. It is mine or theirs? Did I care if they removed it, (making my backyard a bit less private?) Did I mind where they stored some things before they were able to install them? This is a good neighbor.
You communicate and realize some things you do could adversely affect others. I’m delighted with my new neighbors and wish more people were like them.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties. She can be contacted at gardenerpam@msn.com.
