martin luther campus 60

Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse, right, uncorks confetti Sept. 29 during a ceremony commemorating the 60-year history of Martin Luther Campus in Bloomington. Residents of the senior living community enjoyed cake and champagne to mark the senior living community’s 60th birthday, while the campus greeted guests and handed out gifts during a campus drive-thru. (Submitted photo)

