It’s time to go back to school for residents looking to attend their precinct caucuses in Bloomington and Richfield.
Minnesota’s precinct caucuses begin 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
For residents in Senate District 49’s 11 Bloomington precincts, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party will hold its caucuses at Bloomington’s Olson Middle School, 4551 W. 102nd St.
For Democrats in Bloomington’s Senate District 50, caucuses will be held at Bloomington Kennedy High School, 9701 Nicollet Ave.
The Republican Party will hold its caucuses for Bloomington residents in Senate District 49 and 50 at Bloomington Jefferson High School, 4001 W. 102nd St.
Richfield Democrats residing in Senate District 50 will meet at Sheridan Hills Elementary School, 6400 Sheridan Ave. S.
Richfield Democrats residing in Senate District 63 will meet at Richfield STEM School, 7020 12th Ave.
The Republican Party will hold its caucuses for Richfield residents in Senate District 50 and 63 at Richfield High School, 7001 Harriet Ave.
Two other major parties in Minnesota will hold regional caucus meetings next week.
The Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party will meet in room 275 of Ridgedale Library, 12601 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka.
The Legal Marijuana Now Party will meet in room C of Brookdale Library, 6125 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center.
To locate your precinct and caucus locations, visit tr.im/2020pc.
