Minnesota’s party caucuses will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Caucus-goers can find out where their caucus will be held by visiting the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Caucus Finder at caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us. More information about the precinct caucuses is available at tinyurl.com/rv6gqme.
Minnesota’s Presidential Nominating Primary is Tuesday, March 3. Edina residents may vote in person at their polling place on that day or vote earlier by absentee ballot at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through March 2.
LWV Edina has videos of town halls and forums posted to lwvedina.org to help voters navigate the process.
