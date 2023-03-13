Bloomington City Council at-large member Jenna Carter is seeking reelection this fall.
Carter’s first term began in January 2020, a few months before the coronavirus pandemic hit and George Floyd’s murder sparked civil unrest.
“Despite these significant challenges, it has been an honor to serve our community during the most difficult of times, and I am proud of the work we have been able to accomplish as a council,” Carter said.
Initiating community-based strategic planning, banning conversion therapy, embedding social workers in the Police Department, removing racial covenants on Bloomington homes and implementing a citywide earned sick and safe leave ordinance are among the accomplishments cited by Carter during her first term on the council.
Carter said she will continue to focus on initiatives that ensure Bloomington remains a remarkable and enduring community that people want to call home. Her priorities include building a welcoming and inclusive community, improving parks and natural resources, mitigating climate change, supporting small local businesses, neighborhood corridor development and revitalization, ensuring housing for people of all incomes and investing in core city services.
As a council member, Carter serves on Bloomington’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority and Port Authority and the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee.
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal named Carter one of its 2023 40 Under 40 honorees. In 2018, Carter was awarded a Humphrey Policy Fellowship. She has worked with organizations including Bloomington Public Schools, Bloomington Housing Coalition, Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People and the Partners to End Hunger Coalition.
Carter earned a bachelor’s degree in nutritional science from Iowa State University and a master’s degree from the School of Public Health at the University of Minnesota.
Carter, her husband and two children reside in Bloomington.
Info: jennacartermn.com
