richfield cleanup1

A number of Carrousel Travel employees organized an Earth Day, April 22, cleanup at the Wood Lake Nature Center as a part or their Project Blue Planet initiative. Carrousel Travel, a Richfield business with more than 40 years in the city, is located at 66th and Lyndale.

Tim Fish, of Carrousel Travel, said the nature center wasn’t hosting an official clean-up, but because the Carrousel office is located near the center, the employees volunteered their services.

richfield cleanup2

