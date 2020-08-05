Carolyn Jackson has filed as a candidate to fill one of the two open Edina City Council seats on the ballot in November.
In filing, Jackson pointed to a period of historic change underlining the stakes at hand – economic change from the pandemic, climate change, regional population change that burdens the housing supply, and aging infrastructure.
She declared, “I’m running for Edina City Council because I believe in our community, and we are going to have to work together to manage change. I bring people together by listening to all voices, both the quiet and the loud and by providing clear direction based on facts and data. That’s why community groups ask me to lead, and that’s how I’ll serve as your city council member.”
Jackson sees the 2018 Edina Comprehensive Plan as a vital tool for managing change. As chair of Edina’s Energy and Environment Commission, she served among the 144 volunteers who created the plan over a four year period. In highlighting the importance of the plan, she points to the following values it expresses: protecting the environment, ensuring human rights and relations and supporting arts and culture.
“I am fascinated by the work cities do, and as a former municipal finance attorney, I also understand the importance of fiscal discipline to ensure high-quality city services and reasonable property taxes,” said Jackson, who moved to Edina in 2000.
A long-time community leader, Jackson has served as president of the Countryside Parent Teacher Organization, chair of the Valley View Middle School Site Council, and currently serves as vice president of the Edina Community Foundation.
“Edina is a city of innovation and excellence, and I plan to continue that tradition,” she proclaimed. “Together, we can build a bright future for our city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.