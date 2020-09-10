The Rotary Club of Edina will host the second-annual Edina Car Show noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Southdale Center.
The Edina Car Show will be held rain or shine in the parking lot in front of the old Herberger’s store. The family-friendly event will feature some of the best collector cars in Minnesota, including classic, vintage and exotic. Key Cadillac, the dealer sponsor of the event, will also have new models on display. Restrooms and food are available inside the shopping mall.
The event is free for spectators. Car owners can participate for $10 with advanced registration or $15 at the gate. Prizes will be awarded for the Top Ten car, as well as Best in Show (People’s Choice) and Best in Show (Owners’ Choice).
In staging the car show, the Rotary is getting support from Southdale Center - Simon Properties. Besides Key Cadillac, sponsors include Grandview Tire & Auto and Josh Sprague – Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Edina Rotary Foundation.
The Rotary Club of Edina meets Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave. Members can also participate via Zoom. For more information about the car show, visit EdinaCarShow.com or contact Josh Sprague, 612-501-0252 or josh@joshsprague.com.
