New Year’s Eve can be a challenge for many families because most celebrations either cater to the very young or to adults. Rarely, does a party thread the needle in such a way that those of all ages can enjoy, but for the past 25 years, that has been the goal of the Wood Lake Nature Center’s Candle Light and Ice event.
The New Year’s Eve party takes place from 5-9 p.m. on December 31 at the nature center and features marshmallow roasting, hot chocolate, nature art and a luminary walk.
In years past, the luminary walk took place on the nature center’s short loop, but for this year’s celebration, a longer option featuring the recently upgraded boardwalk.
“We have always had a segment of participants that have inquired about a longer walk during the event,” explained naturalist and event organizer Rachel Giemza. “We are always looking for ways to make the event more interesting to our attendees and it felt like it was time to provide a longer hiking option.”
The entirety of the event will be held outside to ensure that attendees are protected from the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Numerous heaters and fires will be available to keep attendees warm.
“Outdoor activities tend to be a little harder to come by when the temperature starts to drop in Minnesota,” said Giemza. “Candlelight is a great outdoor way to ring in the New Year with your friends and family that is a little more outside the box than your typical party, in a good way!”
