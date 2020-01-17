DFL Senate District 63 will host a candidate forum 7-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., for those seeking the DFL endorsement in the district’s House race.
Rep. Jean Wagenius, the long-time 63B representative, which includes the Northeast corner of Richfield and portions of South Minneapolis, will be retiring at the end of her term in 2020.
There are currently five candidates who have indicated their intent to seek the DFL endorsement––Tyler Moroles, Emma Greenman, Eric Ferguson, Jerome Evans and Husniyah Bradley.
District 63 is split into two areas, A and B. There are four of the nine precincts in Richfield (2-2, 2-7, 3-8 and 3-1) making up the northeast part of the city.
The remainder of the district covers portions of South Minneapolis, including Fort Snelling and the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. Richfield makes up about one-third of the B side of the district. Jim Davnie is the current House representative on the A side.
The Senate District 63 endorsing convention is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Roosevelt High School, 4029 S. 28th Ave., Minneapolis.
The candidates are seeking supporters who are willing to go to caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and get elected as delegates to the senate district convention.
Info: sd63dfl.org
