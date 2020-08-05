Due to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health and safety of residents and visitors in mind, the city of Edina has canceled three annual events known to attract large crowds.
The popular Open Streets on 50th celebration, previously scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, has been canceled. Hosted by the 50th & France Business & Professional Association and the city of Edina, this event closes West 50th Street between Wooddale Avenue in Edina and Chowen Avenue in Minneapolis to encourage people to get outside, be active and connect with neighbors. It typically features local business sales and samples, music, food, dancing, games, arts, yoga and other active activities.
Vehicle Day, rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, and Barnyard Babies, rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, are also canceled. Both events historically draw in at least 2,000 attendees.
The cancellations comply with the group gathering restrictions set by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and public health guidance. The city plans to bring back these events next year.
“These events have been a great way to bring the community together, and we are looking forward to bringing them back in 2021,” said city of Edina Recreation Supervisor Amanda Clarke.
For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus, sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra, or text programs or Edina to 57838 to receive text updates.
