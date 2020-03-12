The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department will collect feedback on the city’s Park System Master Plan during this weekend’s indoor farmers market.

Staff members will take comments and questions regarding the planning for the city’s parks, trails, facilities and programming from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14, at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Info: blm.mn/park-master-plan

