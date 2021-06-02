Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Edina will be offering a free vacation bible school for kids in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

The school will include skits, crafts, games and story time, and will run June 14-18 from 9:15-11:45 a.m. each day. The church is located at 5300 France Ave. S.

To register, go to calvarytwincities.org and scroll to the bottom of the page.

Questions can be directed to pastor.eli.calvary@gmail.com.

Kids may wear masks but will not be required to. Snacks will be individually wrapped. Activities will be outside as much as possible.

