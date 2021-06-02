Calvary Christian Reformed Church in Edina will be offering a free vacation bible school for kids in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
The school will include skits, crafts, games and story time, and will run June 14-18 from 9:15-11:45 a.m. each day. The church is located at 5300 France Ave. S.
To register, go to calvarytwincities.org and scroll to the bottom of the page.
Questions can be directed to pastor.eli.calvary@gmail.com.
Kids may wear masks but will not be required to. Snacks will be individually wrapped. Activities will be outside as much as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.