Social distancing measures that have left public spaces largely empty since mid-March have correlated with a sharp drop in crime in Edina.
The trend is part of the new reality Edina Police officers are navigating as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to radically affect society.
Lt. Brian Tholen, an Edina Police veteran of 24 years who oversees the department’s patrol division, said on April 14 the department had not conducted data analysis on the relationship between crime trends and the virus. However, an informal examination of the department’s calls-for-service reports, conducted by the Sun Current, shows a nearly 60% drop in incidents, comparing the period of March 16 through April 12 to the same timeframe last year.
March 16 marks the date Mayor Jim Hovland declared a local peacetime state of emergency as social distancing measures began to take effect in earnest. April 12 is the most recent date for which crime data is available.
The precipitous drop doesn’t mean police are now sitting on their hands. “To be clear, crime has not stopped,” Tholen said. Police have recently received more calls for service in some categories, such as requests for welfare checks, he said.
As crime trends have changed over the past several weeks, so has the way police are doing their jobs as they adjust to unprecedented circumstances. “I’ve been saying to my officers there is no playbook for this.”
For starters, the uniform has changed. “All our officers wear masks, gloves and eye protection when interacting with the public and making arrests,” Tholen said.
When they can, they’re keeping their distance from the public altogether. For some calls that would normally result in an in-person visit – such as reports of theft – police are now taking reports over the phone instead, Tholen noted.
As for COVID-19 testing amongst officers, “We have had a couple,” he said, “but all have come back negative. So we are staying very, very healthy.”
Neighborhood patrols have increased, and police are focusing more on monitoring businesses – both open and closed – in addition to medical facilities and shuttered malls and churches, Tholen said.
Since Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order went into effect in late March, establishing restrictions on gatherings and unnecessary interactions, police have also been dispersing gatherings that defy the order. The city continued to receive reports of group play in Edina’s parks after the order took effect, prompting the city to back up the statewide mandate with its own ban on such activity.
When it comes to enforcing those rules, “we have taken the stance of education,” Tholen said.
“We’ve seen a decrease in (the gatherings). I think people are getting the message,” he added.
Public safety agencies are issuing yet another message: Beware of scammers preying on people’s vulnerabilities and fears during the pandemic. The FBI issued a warning April 13 cautioning against schemes related to health care.
“Criminals are actively manipulating the COVID-19 pandemic to their advantage,” said Calvin A. Shivers, assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division.
Schemes related to COVID-19 include selling fake test kits and treatments and attempts to get people to hand over personal information, which scammers can then use to bill health care programs and insurers for tests or procedures that did not take place, an FBI press release states.
Police have also turned more of their attention to the online world, as more children are at home and on the internet, and potentially vulnerable to exploitation. The Edina Police Department has been working closely with the FBI on such cases, according to an April 25 tweet from the department.
Police on patrol – and all motorists for that matter – now have to pay extra attention to pedestrians, too, as people go outside for exercise while trying to maintain a safe distance from others. This can mean more people in the streets as they leave the sidewalks in order to maintain that distance.
On its Facebook page late last month, the city of Edina reminded residents of the proper way to use the street when walking or biking. Pedestrians should walk on the left side of the street, against traffic, while bicyclists should travel on the right side of the street, in the same direction as traffic.
“Use common sense and be friendly to each other. … Watch traffic and watch each other,” Tholen said.
The guidance is part of the cooperative spirit being promoted by public safety officials.
“What we need from the public and what we need from residents,” Tholen said, “is to stay at home and report any suspicious activity to police and to your neighbor.”
