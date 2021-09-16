Local businesses and organizations can apply to participate in the popular HalloBoo Trick-or-Treat Trail event set for Oct. 28 in Edina.
The event, in its second year after a first-year sellout, offers families an alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, according to a city press release. Instead of knocking on doors, the kids will follow a trail through Rosland Park, stopping at each participating business or organization booth to pick up a goody bag.
There is no charge for businesses or organizations to participate. Those interested must apply for a spot and, if accepted, prepare 250 goody bags (one per registered child). Booth decorations and costumes for those handing out the goody bags are encouraged.
Businesses and organizations can learn more and apply at edinamn.gov/halloboostation.
The application deadline is Sept. 30. Spaces are limited.
Families wanting to participate should register as soon as possible as the event is close to selling out, the city said. Visit edinaparks.com and click “Register for Activities.” HalloBoo is under the “Special Events” tab.
For more information, contact Recreation Supervisor Nicole Gorman at ngorman@edinamn.gov or 952-833-9571.
