Local businesses and organizations can apply to participate for free in the popular HalloBoo Trick or Treat Trail event set for Thursday, Oct. 27.
The event, in its third year, offers families a fun alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating. Instead of knocking on doors, the kids follow a “trail,” stopping at each participating business or organization booth to pick up a treat, small gift or goody bag.
HalloBoo has proven so popular, selling out its first two years, that this year it’s been moved to Edinborough Park, where it’s indoors, providing a more comfortable environment for all the costumed children and participating businesses. It’s also been expanded to 500 children.
There is no charge for businesses or organizations to participate. Those interested must apply for a spot and, if accepted, bring enough candy, small gifts or goody bags to hand out to each registered child. Booth decorations and costumes for those handing out the treats are encouraged.
The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Spaces are limited, so apply early.
Families wanting to participate should register their children as soon as possible as the event is expected to sell out early. Visit EdinaParks.com and click “Register for Activities.” HalloBoo is under the “Special Events” tab.
For more information, contact Recreation Supervisor Nicole Gorman at ngorman@EdinaMN.gov or 952-833-9571
