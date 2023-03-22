Businesses and organizations can now apply for a table at the city of Edina’s 2023 Juneteenth Community Celebration.
Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of the enslavement of African American people in the United States, became a federal holiday in 2021 and is an observed city holiday in Edina.
The celebration is set for 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S. It will include live music and entertainment, readings, activities for children, food trucks and a beer and wine garden. Admission is free and open to everyone.
The event will include tables from community partners whose mission and programs celebrate, uplift and elevate African American and Black experiences and voices. Organizations, nonprofit businesses and small businesses that share these values are encouraged to apply.
Community partners will need to bring their own materials, including tables, chairs and tent, if needed. Setup will be one hour before the event, with takedown at 8 p.m.
There is no fee for businesses or organizations to participate, but they must apply and be accepted for the limited spots available.
Applications are due by April 10. Applicants will be notified by email around April 17.
For more information, contact Community Engagement Manager MJ Lamon at MLamon@EdinaMN.gov or 952-826-0360.
your line and place you into a queue until it is your turn to speak.
The video and materials for the Town Talk will be available on BetterTogetherEdina.org for a week following the presentation. Additional questions and comments may be posted there for staff members after the Town Talk.
The Town Talk will be shown on Edina TV (Comcast Channels 813 and 16) 8:30 p.m. Mondays, 4:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 p.m. Wednesdays and 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursdays through April 18.
For more information, contact the city’s Communications Department, 952-826-0359.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.