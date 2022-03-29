Southdale Center’s Easter Bunny returned this month.

The Bunny, as part of the mall’s Bunny Photo Experience, arrived March 25 and will stay through April 16, according to a news release.

Families are urged to reserve a spot with the bunny online prior to heading to the mall. Families can choose to sit with the bunny or socially distance.

The bunny’s helpers will wear masks throughout the families’ visit.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. On Saturday, April 16, hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Southdale Center will also host a Caring Bunny event for children with special needs on Sunday, April 3, 9-11 a.m.

