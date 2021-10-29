Volunteers are invited to help remove buckthorn from Nine Mile Creek in Bloomington.
Volunteers can work with members of the city’s parks and recreation and public works staffs, along with members of the Bloomington Sustainability Commission, to cut, pull and haul buckthorn. The group will work 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30, and meet at Harrison Park, 1701 W. 100th St.
No experience is necessary. Volunteers should bring work gloves, a water bottle and a face mask.
Online registration is available at tr.im/bb30.
Info: 952-563-8730
