Brilliant Earth Group, Inc., a fine jewelry company focused on ethically sourced materials, has opened its 19th showroom – and first in Minnesota – at 50th & France.
The new showroom, located at 3922 50th St. W., opened June 2, reflecting the company’s goal to expand its brick-and-mortar locations to complement its digitally native platform, a news release said.
“We are thrilled to open our first showroom in Minnesota and bring our joyful in-store shopping experience to the larger Minneapolis community,” Kathryn Money, senior vice president of merchandising and retail expansion for Brilliant Earth said in the news release. “We were drawn to the location because we share 50th and France’s vision of creating unique and curated shopping experiences for discerning customers in a comfortable and dynamic environment. We look forward to engaging with customers in the area and sharing our distinctive designs, personalized consultations, and jewelry customization process.”
To celebrate Brilliant Earth’s arrival in the Edina community, the Brilliant Earth Foundation made a donation to Feeding America - Minnesota. Employees of Brilliant Earth’s Edina location chose Feeding America for its efforts to end hunger and its goal to create an impact through equitable access to nutritious food for everyone, the news release said.
The Brilliant Earth Foundation supports local causes in its showroom communities and contributes to programs that focus on responsible sourcing of diamonds, precious metals and gemstones as well as social impacts and climate action.
The news release said Brilliant Earth was attracted to the 50th & France district as a “vibrant destination because of its commitment to creating a charming and inclusive neighborhood shopping experience.”
The showroom accepts walk-ins and scheduled appointments. Jewelry specialists will be available for one-on-one consultations supported by the brand’s online experience, including product visualization, create-your-own ring and ring-stacking experiences.
