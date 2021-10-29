A ceremony marking the completion of the Interstate 35W Minnesota River Bridge construction project will be held this weekend.
The ceremony featuring remarks from representatives of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Ames Construction and the cities of Bloomington and Burnsville will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30, at Minnesota Riverfront Park, 600 W. Black Dog Road, Burnsville.
Parking will be available in the park’s parking lot and along Black Dog Road, east of the river bridge.
Info: tr.im/bridge30
