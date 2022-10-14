Minnesota Oncology and Plastic Surgery Consultants will host the annual Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Westin Galleria, 3201 Galleria, Edina.
Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day is an initiative designed to promote education, awareness and access for women who may wish to consider post-mastectomy breast reconstruction.
This year, Dr. Valerie Lemaine of Minnesota Oncology will share her knowledge and experiences as a breast reconstruction surgeon. Dr. Christen Harless from Mayo Clinic will provide insight on work being done and the future of breast reconstruction.
This day also recognizes an often-overlooked part of the breast cancer journey. Many women who have undergone a mastectomy or lumpectomy are unaware of their reconstruction and insurance coverage options, and Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day recognizes this, explained a press release announcing the event.
The gathering will also enable connections to others who have gone through the breast cancer treatment and reconstruction process.
The event is free and open to women considering post-mastectomy or post-lumpectomy breast reconstruction, and support persons.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served, and a cash bar will be available. Prize drawings will be held throughout the evening. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota Oncology is an independent, community-based cancer care practice providing treatment in the Twin Cities metro area. Minnesota Oncology patients have access to more than 100 cancer care experts, evidence-based treatment paths, clinical trials, 12 close-to-home locations and comprehensive services.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.