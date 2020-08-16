Braemar Golf Course was presented the inaugural Gamechanger Award by the Professional Golf Association of America for having the top 2019 PGA Junior program in Minnesota and one of the largest in the country.
Awards are given to the largest 25 programs in the country, as well as the largest program in each PGA section. Braemar’s PGA Junior program was established in 2011, and aims to create a fun, comfortable environment for youth to play and practice golf. Participants receive one hour of coaching and compete in numerous matches weekly. The 2019 program included six teams and more than 55 youth ages 13 and younger.
Braemar Head Golf Professional Jay Meyerhoff says the program at Braemar is a different format than surrounding courses because it is run in-house. Instead of having parents and children travel to different courses each week, the practices and matches are all hosted at Braemar. This means less traveling for parents and players and match times that accommodate busy schedules.
“What’s best for the children is always first on the mind of how we do things,” said Meyerhoff. “We try to make the schedule easy for parents and have kids spend less time on the road. For example, instead of hosting matches on Sunday nights like most programs in Minnesota, we host them at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.”
Braemar’s Championship 18 opened in May 2019 after being transformed into a 6,884-yard regulation 18-hole golf course. The redesign included a significant environmental statement by restoring 4.37 acres of wetlands and enhancing a bit over a half-acre of additional wetlands, creating 32.11 acres of wetland buffer, and introducing 33.85 acres of Oak Savanna throughout the course.
For more information, visit BraemarGolf.com or contact Meyerhoff at JMeyerhoff@EdinaMN.gov or 952-903-5759.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.