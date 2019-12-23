The Braemar Golf Course Driving Range and Braemar Golf Dome have each been named among the top 50 ranges in 2019 by the Golf Range Association of America.
This is the second consecutive year the driving range and dome were recognized individually. The driving range was named in the top 50 public ranges in the country, and the dome was honored among the top 50 standalone practice facilities.
“Both awards are a culmination of a total team effort by city of Edina and Braemar Golf staff members,” said Braemar Golf Course General Manager Joe Abood.
In November, the Braemar Golf Dome took another leap ahead for golf practice facilities by adding ToptracerRange technology. Braemar is the only practice facility in Minnesota with Toptracer Range, which offers golfers a combination of swing and shot analysis to improve their game. It also features a virtual golf module that lets golfers play some of the world’s greatest courses along with competition modes meant to make practice fun. The dome has expanded hours and parking, too.
The outdoor range is known for its size – it accommodates 68 golfers at a time – as well as its fairway-quality grass and six target greens with surrounding bunkers that give golfers a variety of practice options.
Braemar Golf Dome and the driving range will be featured along with the other winners in the December 2019 issue of Golf Range Magazine as well as on GolfRange.org. The golf dome was first honored by the Golf Range Association of America in 2015, and the driving range was recognized in 2016 and 2017. Both were recognized in 2018 and again this year.
While the golf range association awards are prestigious in the industry, they also carry weight among golfers and golf professionals, promoting the highest-quality facilities in the country.
Braemar Golf Dome, 7420 Braemar Blvd., is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily throughout winter. The outdoor driving range, 6364 John Harris Drive, will open for the season in the spring.
For more information on practice facilities, the Academy 9 or Championship 18 courses or events at Braemar Golf Course, visit BraemarGolf.com.
