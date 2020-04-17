Braemar Golf Course has retained its designation as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, an Audubon International program, just in time to celebrate Earth Day.
“Since 2005, Braemar Golf Course continues to strive toward being stewards of the environment by preserving natural quality,” said Braemar Golf Course Superintendent Jeff Mold. “We are proud to be a place that takes pride in sustainable management of the land, wildlife, water and other natural resources.”
Braemar is one of 900 courses in the world to receive this honor for maintaining a high degree of environmental quality and natural resources in areas including wildlife and habitat management, chemical use reduction and safety, water quality management and environmental planning.
“The city of Edina placed a substantial emphasis on restoring and improving natural areas during the Braemar Golf Course Master Plan project completed in 2019,” said Braemar Golf Course General Manager Joe Abood. “Golfers at Braemar and residents of the surrounding communities will be able to enjoy the environmentally friendly aesthetics for years to come.”
Braemar was first certified in 2005 and has been able to retain the honor every three years during the recertification process.
Braemar’s Championship 18 opened in May 2019 after being transformed into a 6,884-yard regulation 18-hole golf course. The redesign included a significant environmental statement by restoring 4.37 acres of wetlands and enhancing a bit over a half-acre of additional wetlands, creating 32.11 acres of wetland buffer and introducing 33.85 acres of Oak Savanna throughout the course.
For more information, visit BraemarGolf.com or contact Abood at jabood@EdinaMN.gov or 952-903-5754.
