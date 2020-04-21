Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Drive, reopened April 18.
On April 17, Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-38, which expands allowable outdoor recreation activities, including golf. The order’s guidelines include maintaining six-foot distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and staying close to home.
The course reopened with temporary tee times available 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, until further notice. The driving range reopened with every-other stall available for use daily at 9:30 a.m. Practice greens also reopened with a designated distance requirement.
The city created a “Park-and-Play” program to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure golfers feel safe and adhere to distancing guidelines while enjoying the course. The program includes the following guidelines:
• Tee times can only be made online at BraemarGolf.com.
• Green fees, range balls and essential merchandise must be paid for in advance by calling the Pro Shop at 952-903-5750. Green fees must be paid for over the phone by 6 p.m. the day before a scheduled tee time.
• Walking-only tee times and increased tee time intervals will be used to promote distance.
• Club and cart rentals are suspended (riding and walking).
• Red River Kitchen and concession food and beverages are suspended.
• Restrooms, ball-washing stations, water stations, bunker rakes and trash cans are suspended.
• Stay home if you’re sick.
• Use of personal push carts is encouraged.
To view the entire list of Park-and-Play program guidelines and know before you go, visit BraemarGolf.com/ParkandPlay.
The city of Edina continues to closely follow the information and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Minnesota Department of Health and Bloomington Public Health in order to protect the health and safety of our community.
For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, including what city facilities are open and closed, please regularly check the city’s website at EdinaMN.gov or text EDINA to 57838 sign up for text updates.
