Braemar Golf Course practice facilities and its instructional staff have been given top honors by the Golf Range Association of America, or GRAA, according to a city of Edina news release.
Braemar Golf Course Driving Range, 6364 John Harris Drive, was named one of the top 50 public facilities in the United States for the sixth-consecutive year. Others honored included Desert Willow Golf Resort, the Greenbrier, Osprey Point and Pinecrest.
“These public facilities introduced the game of golf to a variety of new golfers, while retaining and inspiring current golfers,” GRAA wrote of the winners. “Through player development programming, customer engagement and community outreach, our 2021 award winners should be proud of their efforts in growing the game.”
GRAA named Braemar Golf Dome among the top 50 ranges in its standalone category. It’s the fifth time in the last seven years that the dome has received that honor. Braemar Golf Dome, 7420 Braemar Blvd., has TopTracer Range technology, which offers data-driven practice tools and the ability to play a variety of courses against players around the world, the news release said.
Braemar Golf Course’s PGA Director of Golf Jay Meyerhoff was selected as a top 100 “Growth of the Game Teaching Professional” for the second year in a row.
“This is a great acknowledgment of the instruction program Jay and the golf professional staff has been building over the last few years,” Braemar Golf Course General Manager Joe Abood said in the news release.
The GRAA award came days after the professional staff was honored with two PGA Jr. League #GameChanger Awards. Braemar’s Jr. League Program, which had 132 golfers and its own league, was the largest such program in
Minnesota in 2021 and was among the top 25 largest programs in the country.
“Thanks to all of the staff at Braemar and the City for helping us build a ‘Best in Class’ year-round practice facility,” Abood said in the news release.
As part of the GRAA awards, Braemar Golf Course and its facilities are featured in the January edition of Golf Range Magazine at golfrange.org.
For more information on Braemar Golf Dome, group or private instruction, the driving range or Braemar’s two golf courses, visit braemargolf.com.
