Tommy Koehler has been named the new PGA director of golf for Braemar Golf Course, according to a city news release.
Koehler, 30, grew up playing at Braemar Golf Course, 6364 John Harris Drive, and has been an instruction golf professional at Braemar since March 2019. While playing for St. John’s University, he was an All-American and then spent five years as an assistant professional at Woodhill Country Club in Wayzata.
“Tommy is a rising star in the regional golf industry, and Braemar and the City of Edina are fortunate to have him on staff,” Braemar Golf Course General Manager Joe Abood said in the news release. “Tommy is knowledgeable of the golf industry, organized to handle a large staff, experienced with both high-end public and private club operations, and is an excellent instructor.”
In addition to instruction, as PGA director of golf, Koehler will manage professional staff and oversee the operation of the Championship 18 course.
“I really enjoy watching my clients work through challenges while maintaining their love for the game,” Koehler said. “Golf is a difficult game and progress isn’t always linear, but it is so rewarding to see clients achieve their goals.”
Koehler said he is excited about the Braemar Pro-Am scheduled for August. The event benefits PGA Reach Minnesota, which helps expand golf opportunities for youth, military members, veterans and people with disabilities. Braemar shares that same mission, Koehler noted, with options for all ages and abilities.
“I love that the Braemar Golf Dome offers the opportunity to improve your skills year round, the Academy 9 course is perfect for people who want a quick round or are just starting out, and the Championship 18 course itself is incredible,” he said. “It is rare to find that many options all in one facility. Braemar has been a great fit for me professionally and for my family.”
For more information or to learn about playing in or sponsoring the Pro-Am, contact Koehler at tekoehler@edinamn.gov or 952-903-5778. For more information about Braemar Golf Course, go to braemargolf.com.
