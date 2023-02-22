Braemar Golf Course named Scott Parssinen as the new PGA Head Golf Professional Jan. 30, making him the fifth person to hold the position in Braemar’s 59-year history.
In Parssinen’s family, golfing is a tradition. He has been playing since he was four years old.
“The love of the game was just passed down,” he said. “I remember playing with my dad and grandpa, and my grandpa was proud to say we have three generations of Parssinens playing.”
Parssinen grew up in Bloomington and started his golf career at Wayzata Country Club. He also worked at Southview Country Club and most recently, Olympic Hills Golf Club in Eden Prairie. He attained his Class A PGA certification in 2020 and plays in Minnesota PGA events.
Braemar Golf Course General Manager Joe Abood said Parssinen’s experience working with golfers made him stand out above other candidates.
Parssinen is teaching private and group lessons to everyone from beginning women golfers to kids ages 6 to 8. He will work under PGA Director of Golf Tommy Koehler to manage golf instruction, programs and operations.
“For me, it’s rewarding to see my students succeed,” he said. “They almost always smile and turn back to you when they’ve hit a good shot. It’s so good to see that joy from a tip or pointer you gave them.”
