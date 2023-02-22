Braemar Golf Course has been honored with a variety of awards for the excellence of its outdoor driving range, golf dome, Toptracer winter league and PGA Jr. League program.
For the seventh year in a row, the Braemar Golf Course Driving Range, 6364 John Harris Drive, was named one of the Top 50 Public Facilities in the United States by the Golf Range Association of America. Others honored included the Duke University Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina, and Foothills Golf Course in Denver, Colorado.
The Golf Range Association of America named Braemar Golf Dome among the top 50 ranges in its standalone category. It’s the sixth time in the last eight years the dome was recognized. Braemar Golf Dome, 7420 Braemar Blvd., is the only all-indoor practice facility in Minnesota to feature Toptracer Range technology. Toptracer offers data-driven practice tools to improve any golfer’s game, but it’s wildly popular for allowing golfers to virtually play courses around the world against golfers from anywhere.
Toptracer itself honored Braemar Golf Dome with its “A League of Their Own” award for the “most inventive, imaginative, outside-the-box league idea using Toptracer.” The golf dome’s Winter Floating League featured 406 players on 203 teams competing weekly for 12 weeks with season-long payouts.
“There’s no other league like that in the world,” said Braemar Golf Course General Manager Joe Abood.
Braemar’s PGA Director of Golf Tommy Koehler and the professional PGA staff received the 2022 PGA Jr. League #GameChanger Award. This is the fourth consecutive year Braemar staff have been recognized for running the largest PGA Jr. program in Minnesota and one of the top programs nationwide. The 2022 Jr. League at Braemar offered coaching and play to 150 young golfers of all abilities.
