Braemar Golf Course has been honored with a variety of awards for the excellence of its outdoor driving range, golf dome, Toptracer winter league and PGA Jr. League program.

For the seventh year in a row, the Braemar Golf Course Driving Range, 6364 John Harris Drive, was named one of the Top 50 Public Facilities in the United States by the Golf Range Association of America. Others honored included the Duke University Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina, and Foothills Golf Course in Denver, Colorado.

