For the third straight year, the Braemar Golf Course driving range and Braemar Golf Dome has earned recognition from Golf Range Association of America as a top-50 range.
In addition, the Golf Range Association of America honored Braemar PGA Head Golf Professional Jay Meyerhoff as a “Top 100 Growth of the Game Teaching Professional.”
“The city of Edina should be proud of the investment taken in the golf operations over the last few years,” said Braemar Golf Course General Manager Joe Abood. “The upgrades at the driving range and Golf Dome make Braemar the premier year-round practice facility in the Twin Cities.”
Renovations in recent years have enhanced the practice experience at the Braemar driving range, selected among the top 50 public ranges in the country. The outdoor range is known for its size (accommodating 68 golfers at a time), fairway-quality grass and six target greens with surrounding bunkers that give golfers a variety of practice options. The driving range has now been recognized by the Golf Range Association of America five consecutive years, from 2016 to 2020.
When the weather is not cooperating, golfers can head inside to the Braemar Golf Dome, the only place in Minnesota featuring Toptracer Range technology. Inside the dome are 44 tee areas on two levels, along with a large practice putting green. Both facilities provide group or individual instruction and lessons for all ages. The Golf Dome has earned the award for top-50 standalone practice facilities four times, in 2015 as well as 2018, 2019 and 2020.
“Jay has created one of the best golf instruction programs in the country,” Abood said. “This award recognizes his commitment to growing the game of golf as well as reinforcing Braemar as one of the leading golf instruction facilities in the region.”
Meyerhoff is beginning his third year with Braemar, and it is his first time winning the award. Prior to joining the city, he spent eight years as the PGA Head Professional at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove and eight years at Medina Country Club in Medina.
Throughout the month of January, Meyerhoff and Braemar’s facilities will be featured in Golf Range Magazine and on the Golf Range Association of America’s website, golfrange.org.
For more information on practice facilities, courses or events at Braemar Golf Course, visit braemargolf.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.