Sandy Knight of Bloomington organizes sheet music Oct. 1 in preparation for the annual Bloomington Crime Prevention Association Book’Em Used Book Sale, which begins Oct. 8 at Southtown Center. This year’s sale is the organization’s first since 2019. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
After an absence of more than two years, the Bloomington Crime Prevention Association’s annual used book sale returns this weekend.
The Book’Em Used Book Sale returns to the former Southtown Toys “R” Us store, 7839 Southtown Center, Bloomington, Saturday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 22.
Featuring a wide variety of books, organized by category or author, the sale also features games and puzzles, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and video games.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the association’s annual crime prevention grants throughout Bloomington.
The sale, traditionally held in the spring, was last held in 2019, prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and donations to the sale have exceeded previous years in most categories. Most items at the sale are priced $2 or less. Cash and checks are accepted, no electronic payments will be accepted.
The sale is open weekdays from noon to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, with a preview sale Friday, Oct. 7, from 5-9 p.m., where admission is $10 per person, and free to Bloomington Crime Prevention Association members. Entrance numbers to the preview sale are given out beginning at 3 p.m.
