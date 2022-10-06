After an absence of more than two years, the Bloomington Crime Prevention Association’s annual used book sale returns this weekend.

The Book’Em Used Book Sale returns to the former Southtown Toys “R” Us store, 7839 Southtown Center, Bloomington, Saturday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 22.

