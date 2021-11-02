A deceased woman was found in an Eden Prairie hotel room the morning of Nov. 2, and a man found in the room was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with “significant injuries,” according to city of Eden Prairie Communications Manager Joyce Lorenz.

Eden Prairie Police were dispatched to the Residence Inn, 7780 Flying Cloud Drive, at 10:57 a.m. to conduct a welfare check, finding the body upon arrival.

Police believe the incident was not random and that there is no related threat to public safety, Lorenz noted.

Eden Prairie Police are conducting a death investigation with the assistance of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

With the investigation ongoing, the city has not yet made further details available.

Load comments