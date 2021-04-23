The city of Edina’s Board of Appeal & Equalization met virtually 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Each year, property owners are mailed notices informing them of the values placed on their properties. Edina property owners were mailed value notices March 23.
The Board of Appeal & Equalization will meet again May 5 to take action on matters presented at the April 21 meeting.
