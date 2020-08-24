The public is being advised to have no contact with the water in Edina's Lake Cornelia.
Water samples recently taken from Lake Cornelia by the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District indicated high algal concentrations that may include blue-green algae in numbers that exceed the World Health Organization threshold for moderate probability of adverse health effects. High levels of blue-green algae are a concern because this type of algae can produce algal toxins, which can pose a health threat for pets and people if ingested when concentrations become high enough.
The Watershed District will be evaluating samples from the lake to determine the type and number of blue-green algae. Until results are available, the City and Watershed District are urging people and pets to stay out of the water. The City and the District will share updated information on blue-green algae levels when it is available.
For more information on blue-green algae and harmful algal blooms visit pca.state.mn.us/water/blue-green-algae-and-harmful-algal-blooms and health.state.mn.us/diseases/hab/index.html.
