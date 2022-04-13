Shane Hudella, president and founder of United Heroes League, poses with Ryan McVann, a business transformation manager at Blue Cross and co-chair of Blue Cross’s Allies of the Military associate resource group. The organizations are seeking donations of sports equipment that will be given to children of Minnesota-based military personnel. (Photo courtesy Blue Cross Blue Shield)
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota have joined with United Heroes League, or UHL, to collect sports equipment through the end of April for military kids, according to a news release.
Members of the public are urged to donate new or gently used sports equipment at any of the four Blue Cross Centers, which are located in Edina, Roseville, St. Cloud and Duluth. Items can also be dropped off at Blue Cross offices in Eagan and Virginia, Minnesota. Donations will be collected through April 30.
The equipment collected will be cleaned and sorted, then given to children of Minnesota-based military personnel to help support involvement in youth sports.
Equipment for youth baseball and hockey are top items on the UHL’s wishlist, the news release said.
The mission of UHL is to “help military families build confidence, friendships, and engagement through sports,” the release said. The league provides free sporting equipment to military children while also helping to offset fees for sports. UHL also hosts events to encourage physical activity in youth.
Blue Cross’s Allies of the Military associate resource group is leading the work behind the collection drive.
For a full equipment wishlist and more information on how to participate, go to trimurl.co/nVZgEu.
