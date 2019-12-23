Simon, the owner of Southdale Center, has announced the spring 2020 opening of Drybar at the mall.
The blow dry bar will be part of Southdale’s North-end redevelopment project, anchored by the new Life Time Fitness club.
“The excitement continues to grow at Southdale Center and within the local community,” said Southdale Center General Manager Judy Tullius. “Drybar is the latest among a range of sought-after concepts that are firmly establishing Southdale Center as the area’s premier mixed-use lifestyle destination, brimming with the amenities local families desire.”
Named one of the “Top 100 Brilliant Ideas” by Entrepreneur Magazine and one of New York Magazine’s “Boom Brands,” Drybar at Southdale will be the second Minneapolis-area location. The salon will offer services including blowouts, dry styling, updo styling, scalp scrubs, scalp massages and hair masks. The salon will also offer amenities and packages for private events, groups and parties.
“My partners Jill, Anne and I are thrilled to open our second Drybar in the Minneapolis market at Southdale Center,” said Anna Seibert Chalmers, co-owner of Drybar Wayzata and Edina. “We are excited to be surrounded by so many other incredible, unique businesses in the country’s first indoor mall.”
The recent reinvention of Southdale Center began with the construction of One Southdale Place luxury apartments in 2014 and kicked into high gear with the additions of Shake Shack and Homewood Suites in 2018. In September, Minnesota’s only Restoration Hardware celebrated its grand opening at Southdale, leading into the opening of Life Time Edina at Southdale earlier this month. In early 2020, local eateries Rustica Bakery and Yumi Sushi Restaurant + Bar are set to open among other high-profile concepts yet to be announced.
