Visitors to Bloomington’s historic Pond House this weekend can learn the skills associated with building a log cabin.

Visitors may assemble pre-cut notched timbers to create a 4-foot log cabin, reminiscent of frontier homes of yesteryear. The program is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

The program will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Weather updates will be provided through the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

Info: tr.im/pondhouse

