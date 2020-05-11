Normandale Hills Elementary School Principal Dr. Andrew Vollmuth is the recipient of the 2020 Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association Division Leadership Achievement Award for the West Suburban Division.
The award is presented each year to a principal who exhibits exemplary leadership and sustained efforts to improve education, their community and their profession. He was recognized by colleagues statewide earlier this spring during the association’s annual convention.
Vollmuth has been the principal at Normandale Hills for 13 years. He has led Normandale Hills through the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association School of Excellence process and implementation of several school-wide initiatives like positive behavioral interventions and supports and multi-tiered systems of support. Vollmuth has held leadership positions with the association, the Bloomington Principals’ Association and other community organizations.
“I view this as a team award,” Vollmuth said. “I’m proud of our school and the great accomplishments of our NH community during my tenure.”
