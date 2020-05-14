Mall of America, and some stores within it, will reopen June 1.
The mall announced today – despite Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement that retail businesses could reopen as of May 18 – that it would wait until June 1 in order to create the safest possible environment for employees and visitors. The delay will also allow tenants time to rehire and train employees and prepare their stores for necessary cleaning, sanitation and safety measures.
All restaurants and attractions will remain closed, pending further guidance from state officials, and some retailers may not open immediately. Food establishments may provide carryout services.
Throughout the past eight weeks, the mall has been working with state and national organizations to identify and establish safety protocols, such as social distancing signage, redirecting foot traffic through specific doors for entering and exiting, enhanced cleaning procedures and reconfigured seating. The mall will make necessary adjustments as needed to manage safety within the building.
Mall of America is home to more than 175 small business owners and hundreds of national and global retailers.
A list of retailers that will be open, as well as operating hours, will be updated at mallofamerica.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.