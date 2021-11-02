Bloomington’s first city council election using ranked-choice voting seemingly produced a winner and a curious statistical anomaly.
But all three races will be decided by a second round of tallying that begins Thursday morning, according to City Clerk Christina Scipioni.
Lona Dallessandro is an apparent winner on Election Day, as she received 51.71% of the first-choice votes in the District 3 election. In a ranked-choice election, a candidate must receive 50% of the eligible votes, plus one, to win the election. Otherwise, the candidate with the lowest vote total is eliminated, and that candidate’s second-choice votes are redistributed to the remaining candidates, if those voters ranked a second choice.
All results, however, will require a second round of tabulation. Ranked-choice voting rules state that a candidate is elected if they receive at least 50% plus one vote of all votes cast, which is called the maximum possible threshold. All votes cast includes first-choice votes for a candidate on the ballot, first-choice votes for write-in candidates, overvoted first-choice votes and undervoted first-choice votes. Therefore the maximum possible threshold was not met by any of the candidates in the city council races. The races will require ranked-choice voting tabulation, which beings 9 a.m. Thursday at Bloomington Civic Plaza.
In the city’s at-large election incumbent Nathan Coulter leads the race with 46.9% of the votes.
District 4’s result appears to be as narrow of a margin as possible. Incumbent Patrick Martin received 50.02% of the vote. His 1,228 votes are one vote more than the combined total of his three challengers, which would result in a first-round victory without the addition of overvotes and undervotes cast in the election.
At-large
Coulter would be a winner under the old election system. His 7,127 votes easily bested challengers Paul King and Ric Oliva. King received 4,653 first-round votes, while Oliva received 3,394. With Coulter failing to receive more than 50% of the votes, Oliva’s votes will be redistributed during round 2.
District 3
Voters in Bloomington’s northwestern precincts had four candidates to choose from, and no incumbent. Dallessandro received 2,326 votes, while runner-up David Clark received 1,610 votes, or 35.79%. Laura Hunt received 284 votes while Kevin Heinen received 271 votes, each taking slightly more than 6% of the first-round votes.
District 4
Voters in Bloomington’s northeastern precincts had four candidates to choose from as well. Victor Rivas was the runner-up in first-round balloting with 846 votes, or 34.46% of the votes cast. Becky Strohmeier received 209 votes and Angella Coil received 168. Four write-in votes were cast in the first round.
Election results updates will be available online this week as they become available.
The vote totals were tallied through the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.