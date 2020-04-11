Last week, Crayola Experience announced that its locations will remain temporarily closed until further notice as a result of the COVID-19 situation, which includes the Mall of America location in Bloomington.
To help parents and kids stay creative and active, Crayola Experience and Crayola are providing fun, at-home activities through our websites and social channels.
Crayola Experience is an indoor attraction where families express their creativity and experience color with hands-on activities inspired by Crayola products and technologies. It is also is home to The Crayola Store, featuring the world’s largest selection of Crayola products and souvenirs.
While at home, parents can download free step-by-step crafting instructions, coloring pages, games, apps, and colorful science experiments using household items. They also can watch Create-It-Yourself videos and learn tips and tricks to get creative with things around the house.
Activities, live events, and video premiers will be posted on the companies’ Facebook channels, and new activities will be added to their websites regularly. The crafts on the Crayola Experience website include content only from Crayola Experience.
• Websites: CrayolaExperience.com/Creativity-at-Home and Crayola.com/AtHome
• Facebook: facebook/CrayolaExperienceMallofAmerica and facebook.com/crayola
•Hashtags: #AtHomeWithCE and #CrayolaCrafts
Info: CrayolaExperience.com
