Bloomington will open Bush Lake Beach Friday, June 12, as phase three of Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay Safe MN plan begins this week.
The beach will open pending water quality test results. Cedarcrest splash pad, 8700 Bloomington Ave. S., will also open once the amenity’s scheduled repairs have been completed. Bloomington Family Aquatic Center will remain closed for the season.
The city of Bloomington has been relying on the guidance of trusted public health authorities such as the Minnesota Department of Health when making decisions that affect the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the closures and openings of city facilities. As Bush Lake Beach opens, please note the following important information if you are planning to use the facility this summer.
No lifeguards, concession stand or indoor restrooms
Visitors to the beach will be swimming at their own risk. The beach will not be supervised and there will be no lifeguards on duty. The concession stand and indoor restrooms will not be open. Users are encouraged to bring their own water to drink as there will be no running water. Portable toilets will be provided. Bush Lake Beach will be open from sunrise to 10 p.m. each day. Admission will be free.
Exercise caution while at the beach
Residents should exercise caution at the beach to stay safe to stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes:
• Staying home if you are sick.
• Practicing social distancing by maintaining 6 feet from individuals outside of your immediate family.
• Wearing face coverings when you cannot maintain a proper distance.
• Avoiding crowds. If the beach becomes crowded, reconsider using the facility.
• Bringing your own hand sanitizer to use; restrooms will not be open to properly wash hands.
For more information regarding beach rules and other safety guidelines, visit blm.mn/bushlakebeach.
