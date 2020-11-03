By the slimmest of margins, Bloomington’s ballot question regarding ranked-choice voting has passed.
And it was a split decision for the city’s organized solid waste collection program, a decision that will continue the system that has been in place since 2016, according to the city manager.
Needing 51% of votes cast to amend Bloomington’s charter and allow the use of ranked-choice voting for city council and mayoral elections, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website is reporting that 51.02% of the votes cast in the election were in favor of ranked-choice voting.
The 24,840 yes votes were 990 more than were cast against ranked-choice voting. Those 23,850 no votes comprised the remaining 48.98% of votes cast.
The final vote count could be influenced by uncounted ballots, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge. It is unknown how many absentee ballots may be at Hennepin County, and if they had been counted upon the completion of Bloomington’s ballot tally from its 32 precincts. “The safest answer is it will be a few days, probably, before we are able to say for sure what the outcome is for RCV,” he explained.
“This is a win for Bloomington residents and our democracy,” said Laura Calbone, chairwoman of The Committee for Ranked Choice Voting Bloomington.
Ranked-choice voting asks voters to rank the candidates in order of preference. If a candidate receives a majority of the votes in the initial tabulation, meaning more than 50%, the candidate wins. If no candidate receives a majority, the candidate with the least first-choice votes is eliminated. Voters who picked the eliminated candidate as their first choice would have their second-choice vote added to the tally of remaining candidates. This process repeats until one candidate has a majority of the votes. Ranked-choice voting, also known as instant-runoff voting, eliminates the need for a primary election.
Calbone has touted the system as promoting a better democracy through more positive campaigning and a more inclusive and representative field of candidates. Promoting the system was challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it eliminated the door-to-door campaigning the committee would have conducted. “We made a lot of phone calls,” she said. “Most people don’t answer their phones."
People are often uncomfortable with change, but of the residents that committee volunteers spoke with, “overwhelmingly they are supportive,” she added.
Assuming the slim margin of victory holds, Calbone and committee members will look to support the implementation of ranked-choice voting and assist with the education process for the new system. “We will be happy to assist in whatever way we can,” she said.
Organized collection
Ranked-choice voting was one of three questions on Bloomington’s ballot. The other two pertained to the city’s organized solid waste collection, and provided an outcome the Bloomington City Council aimed to avoid.
The city instituted its organized collection system in 2016, prompting a legal challenge from residents opposed to instituting the system without a vote by city residents. The back-and-forth legal challenge ended earlier this year when a ruling in favor of the residents was accepted by the city, which crafted two ballot questions to address the matter.
The first question, amending the city’s charter to require a resident vote in favor of replacing the competitive market for solid waste collection, passed with 54.27% of the votes. The 26,234 yes votes were 4,126 more than the 22,108 no votes.
The second question, based upon the passing of the first question, asked if the charter should be amended to prohibit the council from entering a contract with residential solid waste haulers for the exclusive rights to haul and collect trash within the city. A yes vote means voters do not favor continuing the organized collection system, while a no vote means voters approve of continuing with the system, according to the ballot language.
Although more than 54% of voters said yes to requiring a vote to change the system, more than 70% voted against changing the system. No votes for question 2 totaled 34,626, while yes votes totaled 14,242.
When the final counts are certified, the split decision on the organized collection questions will mean the city’s charter is amended, and that organized collection will remain in place, according to Verbrugge. Both the charter change and ordinance will be effective Dec. 3, he added. “People should keep putting their cans out for collection.”
Vote totals are based upon the Minnesota Secretary of State’s reporting as of Tuesday night.
