Bloomington’s 2021 Cooperstown Bandits youth baseball team is conducting a shoe drive this weekend to raise funds for their trip to play in a tournament at Dreams Park in Cooperstown, NY.
The team, comprised of 11- and 12-year-olds, will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected, with the goal of collecting 1,250 pairs. Anyone can help by donating gently worn or new shoes. The shoes can be dropped off at the Hrbek Fields, 9000 Portland Ave. S., Bloomington, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Oct. 11. To arrange for additional drop-off locations or a pick-up, contact Liz Beckman at 612-245-0652
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout a network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. The shoes help impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school, according to a press release from the Bandits.
The team’s Cooperstown experience is a year-long endeavor encapsulated in one week. “We will create many memories as a group: pin trading, MLB Hall of Fame visit and simply hanging as a group,” said 2021 Cooperstown Bandits Coach John Frein. “The event itself is a week-long baseball tournament in August 2021 at Cooperstown, NY - Dreams Park. Teams from across the country dedicate a lot of energy to making this event become a reality. The trip is very gratifying as the kids experience baseball where it began. We will make Bloomington, Minnesota, proud in this journey.”
