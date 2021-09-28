A Bloomington woman died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 169, south of Bloomington.
Sharon Thran, 76, was attempting to cross Highway 169 at Bluff Drive in Sand Creek Township, approximately four miles north of Jordan, when her 2021 Chevrolet Spark was hit by a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, according to a Minnesota State Patrol accident report.
Thran’s vehicle was struck at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sept. 23. She died due to blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.
The driver of the Equinox, a 32-year-old Shakopee man, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the state patrol’s report noted.
