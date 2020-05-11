An 82-year-old Bloomington woman has died as a result of the injuries that landed her 56-year-old son in jail.
Lila Bulygo died May 4 at Fairview Southdale Hospital due to strangulation-related injuries, according to the Hennpein County Medical Examiner.
Her son, James Bulygo. was arrested at his mother’s Bloomington home April 29 and charged in custody with attempted murder of his mother. The charge has been amended to murder since his mother’s death, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s jail roster.
At approximately 6:40 a.m. April 29, Bloomington police officers responded to a 911 call at 2601 W. 90th St. They were met at the back door by the suspect, who appeared jittery and had what appeared to be blood on his shirt. The officers also noticed what appeared to be drops of blood on the floor of the kitchen behind him. When asked whose blood was on this shirt, he said it was his mother’s, and that she needed help, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court April 30.
Officers entered the home and found the suspect’s mother lying on a couch. She was not breathing and did not have a pulse. The couch appeared to have blood on it, behind her head, and there was a white towel or cloth wrapped tightly around her neck. Officers moved the woman to the floor and began CPR. Paramedics responding to the call continued life-saving measures, the complaint noted.
The suspect told officers that he had been upset with his mother and strangled her. The Minneapolis man was handcuffed and placed in a squad car, where he detailed hitting his mother with a tape measure and claimed not to remember why he strangled her. In a later statement, he said the altercation lasted 1-2 hours and acknowledged that wrapping the towel around his mother’s neck could kill her. He said he rolled the towel up and tied it tight around her neck, noting that he suffers from mental health issues, according to the complaint.
Paramedics and officers were able to regain the victim’s pulse before transporting her to a hospital. She had three wounds on the back of her head, which required staples to close, a swollen hand, a broken right thumb and bruising to her chest, eyes, neck and left forearm. Upon arriving at the hospital, the victim was in atrial fibrillation and has not regained consciousness. On April 30, she was placed in a medically-induced hypothermic state. Her eyes remained in a fixed pupil state, and she had not responded to stimulus, the complaint explained.
Officers were dispatched to the home after the police department received a 911 call. A female could be heard saying she needed help before the call was disconnected. The call was traced to her residence. When dispatched attempted to call her back, a male answered and hung up, the complaint noted.
