The first of two rounds of voting commences next week across Bloomington.
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, for voters who have not exercised the option to vote early at Bloomington Civic Plaza or mail in a ballot. Voters are asked to wear face coverings at the polling places and observe social distancing while waiting to cast a ballot.
For many Bloomington voters, the ballots will present an opportunity to narrow down the candidate field for both the Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican parties for one U.S. Senate seat and Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. For residents in west Bloomington who are part of the state’s Senate District 49, two Republicans will also appear on the primary ballot.
The partisan ballot limits voters to choosing candidates from one political party across all elections.
To vote in the primary election, residents must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, a Minnesota resident for at least 20 days as of Election Day and maintain a residence at the address on the voter registration application. Voters must re-register if they have moved to a different address, changed their name or have not voted once within the past four years.
A map of the precincts and a list of polling places are available through the city’s website, tr.im/votinginfo. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s website will identify which precinct Bloomington residents live in. Precinct and other election information is available online from Hennepin County at tr.im/vote20.
In-person advance voting is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Monday, Aug. 10, at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road. Advance voting is also available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Voting will be available until 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
Election results will appear online Tuesday night, Aug. 11, at current.mnsun.com, and in the Aug. 20 edition of the Sun Current.
Additional information is available through the Sun Current’s website, tr.im/bp20.
