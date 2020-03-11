Bloomington voters were decidedly in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden during the March 3 presidential primary, as his margin of victory over runner-up Bernie Sanders was more than 2,000 votes.
According to precinct results provided by Hennepin County, Biden received 6,497 votes across Bloomington. Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, finished with 4,428.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts finished third in Bloomington with 2,150 votes. Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York, received 1,438 votes, while U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii received 46 votes.
Having suspended her campaign prior to the primary election, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota still received 812 votes.
With an incumbent president, Republican voters had less incentive to visit the polls for the primary vote. But more than 1,900 did in Bloomington, with most casting their ballot in favor of President Donald Trump. The lone option for Republican voters was to write in a candidate, and 65 Bloomington voters did so.
Across Hennepin County, the support for Biden and Sanders was closer than in Bloomington. Biden received 92,107 votes in Hennepin County while Sanders received 88,560. Warren received 51,339, and Bloomberg garnered 19,072. Klobuchar finished with 10,991 and Gabbard had 734, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.