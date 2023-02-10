The VFW Post 1296 Auxiliary will host a rib dinner this weekend to benefit the 2023 Bloomington Ripken Bandits baseball team.

Dinners will be served noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Everett McClay VFW Post 1296, 311 W. 84th St., Bloomington.

